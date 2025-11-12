Navigating The Maze: India’s Fragmented Export Controls And Strategic Trade Compliance Challenge

Penalties under the Customs Act

The Customs Act establishes India’s most comprehensive penalty framework for export control violations through criminal and civil enforcement mechanisms, serving as the primary enforcement instrument for export control violations. Section 135 prescribes imprisonment up to seven years with a mandatory minimum imprisonment of one year for serious offences involving prohibited goods. Section 135A criminalises mere preparation for prohibited exports with imprisonment up to three years. Civil enforcement operates through confiscation and monetary penalties. Section 113 renders goods liable to confiscation for attempted improper export, while Section 112 imposes penalties for improper export of prohibited goods. Section 117 establishes a general penalty provision for contraventions not expressly covered elsewhere, ensuring comprehensive regulatory coverage.

Penalties under the FTA and WMDA

Under the FTA, penalties range from INR 10,000 to five times the value of goods, services, or technology for contraventions (Section 11(2)), with similar penalties for using forged documentation (Section 11(3)). Non-payment may result in suspension of the exporter’s Importer-Exporter Code Number (Section 11(7)). Goods contravening the FTA are liable to confiscation by the Adjudicating Authority and may be released upon payment of redemption charges. Section 12 provides that FTA penalties do not preclude additional punishments under other applicable laws.

The WMDA prescribes penalties of INR 3,00,000/- to INR 20,00,000/- for unauthorised exports, with repeat offences resulting in imprisonment from six months to five years. Section 20 establishes corporate liability, rendering all persons responsible for a company’s conduct individually liable for offences committed by the company. SCOMET regulations possess extensive territorial scope under Section 3 of the WMDA, applying to foreign nationals while in India; any person within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone; Indian citizens outside India; and companies registered in India or having associates, branches, or subsidiaries abroad.