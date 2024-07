The mutual fund industry crossed the Rs 61-lakh-crore asset under management mark in June this year—that’s doubling in three-and-a-half years. And that also marks a pivot for the industry, which earlier lost out on the investor wave post-Covid, when it failed to tap over 6.5 crore of new, young, active investors that entered the stock markets lured by hopes of creating wealth and stock market gains.The total number of MF investors gr...