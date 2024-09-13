Mumbai's Poll Puzzle: Divided Shiv Sena, BJP Strategies And MNS Mysteries

Mumbai, the financial capital of India and home to the Hindi film industry, aka Bollywood, is all set to witness a fierce political contest in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls. With 36 Vidhan Sabha and six Lok Sabha seats, Mumbai stands as a distinct political region in Maharashtra, much like Konkan, Vidarbha, and Marathwada. Politicians across alliances, visiting TV studios for Ganpati Darshan, give sound bites that they have prayed ...