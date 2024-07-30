More Reasons To Turn Cautious On Mid And Small Caps | In Charts

Indian mid and small caps have had a tremendous run in the past 18 months. Both the Nifty Midcap 150 Index and the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index are up 85% since Jan. 1, 2023. However, in these sectors, froth and euphoria are beginning to appear. Let's look at some charts to better understand this.

The Midcap 150 Index is trading at a price-to-book ratio of 5.59, which is 3 standard deviations above its past nine-year mean. This shows an extreme overvaluation of midcaps.