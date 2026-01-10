Planning For Dignity: The Real Cost Of Independence For Special Needs Families

Financial literacy, retirement planning, and wealth creation are perhaps among the most discussed topics of our time. However, for families with persons with disabilities, this part of the conversation remains conspicuously absent.

For most families, financial planning is about meeting aspirations. But for families with an individual with special needs, it’s about basic assurance for the specific individual. And yet, most people hesitate to begin the conversation. Not because they don't care — but because the emotional weight makes it difficult to bluntly confront the future.

That’s why it’s important to understand that financial planning for persons with special needs is not a technical matter; it’s a simple exercise for their long-term well-being.