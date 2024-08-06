Mohammad Yunus, Banker Of The Poor Has Goodwill, But His Political Nous Is Untested

Mohammad Yunus has the right credentials to be the Chief Advisor to Bangladesh’s military-backed interim government as a Nobel-prize-winning microfinance pioneer who has helped pull millions of his countrymen out of poverty, emancipate the country’s women and improve its social and health status.

Bangladesh’s 1996 Constitution amendment provides for a caretaker government to manage the transition after a government’s term ends and the next assumes office. This period is 90 days. The Chief Advisor, who has the status of Prime Minister, is required to be the immediate past Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, but in the turmoil that followed the end of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s term in 2006, the former Bangladesh central bank governor was put in charge of the caretaker government, following military intervention, the declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of political rights.

If the army backs the demand of student leaders who led the protest, an economist may once again be put in charge of managing the transition. Anticipating the move, India’s former Chief Economic Advisor Kaushik Basu tweeted: “He has three qualities crucial for a leader in a modern democracy: he is not vindictive; he will not cling to power when the time comes to leave office; he is inclusive and secular.”

Reaz Ahmad, executive editor of the Dhaka Tribune, doubts Yunus’ political acumen, though Yunus took a tentative jab at politics by announcing in 2007 that he would form the Nagorik Shakti or Citizens’ Power Party, to rid the country of corruption. But he abandoned the plan shortly. Yunus himself reportedly remarked to a journalist that politics was not "his cup of tea." But given his standing as a Nobel Laureate and banker of the poor, and with the back of the army and protesting student leaders, he should be able to restore calm and conduct free and fair elections.

Though an economist by training with a Ph.D. in the subject from Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, which he acquired on a Fulbright scholarship, Yunus has not been a wilting academic. When the Pakistan army moved into East Pakistan in March 1971, Yunus declared his support for the independence movement and, with six other countrymen, formed the Bangladesh Citizen’s Committee while studying at the University of Colorado. When a new government was formed after independence in December of that year, he ran an information centre in the US to support it. Soon after, he returned to Bangladesh and joined the Planning Commission.