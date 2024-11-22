Mike Tyson And Jake Paul's Fight Should Have Been Illegal

In part, this situation is a consequence of boxing’s shady reputation. In the early 20th century, when other sports, such as baseball, were organized into professional associations, several states were busy banning boxing for its violence and the “unsavory activities” connected to it (such as illegal gambling and fixed matches).

New York tried a different approach and passed the nation’s first boxing law in 1920. The provisions included requiring a physician at every fight and establishing a state boxing commission (the New York State Athletic Commission), which mandated that everyone associated with a bout — from the boxer to the promoter to the spit bucket carrier — be licensed. Other states set up commissions of their own, and that’s essentially how boxing has been regulated in the US for the last century.

It’s better than nothing, but it also creates problems all its own. The existence of multiple regulators, combined with the inherently subjective art of judging a boxing match, makes it relatively easy for unscrupulous fighters, promoters and organized crime to engage in bribery and match-fixing. Meanwhile, as recently as the 1990s, fighters barred by a state for health or other reasons simply looked to others for their licenses.

So, in 1996, Congress enacted federal boxing legislation, and in 2000, lawmakers reformed some of it with what’s known as the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act. The law was designed to enhance and assist the state-based regulatory framework and commissions rather than replace them. Among other changes, the two acts mandated minimum health and safety standards, mutual recognition of medical suspensions by states, minimum contract provisions and the creation of a uniform licensing and registration system. It was a genuine advance in boxing regulation at the time, but with a crucial flaw: nobody was designated to enforce compliance.

Predictably, both the spirit and the letter of the law have been ignored for years. Particularly troubling are recent instances of older fighters seeking and receiving licenses for high-profile fights against younger ones after rules are adjusted to make the bouts “safer.” For example, in 2021, 58-year-old Evander Holyfield agreed to fight 44-year-old Vitor Belfort in California — on a week’s notice. California denied Holyfield a license, so he and the promoter sought and received one in less stringent Florida. California had a point: Holyfield didn’t last the first round in a fight that many commentators believed shouldn’t have happened at all.