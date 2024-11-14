Michael Jordan Could Save NASCAR From Itself

(Bloomberg Opinion) --Michael Jordan isn’t accustomed to losing championships. So it surely came as a disappointment to the National Basketball Association Hall of Famer when 23XI, the NASCAR team that he co-owns, lost the Cup Series Championship on Sunday. But Jordan isn’t done competing for NASCAR wins.

Last month, 23XI and another team, Front Row Motorsports, filed an anti-trust lawsuit against NASCAR and its chairman, Jim France, Jr. They accuse the association of monopolistic, bullying behavior that enriches NASCAR at the expense of its teams and the sport of stock car racing.

What they’d like is a sports organization that treats team owners like equal partners and encourages investment and competition. If Jordan and his fellow plaintiffs succeed, they might just save NASCAR from itself.

On the surface, it may not seem so. This year, under the terms of its current media rights agreement, the association will have received $820 million from broadcasters — its largest source of revenue. Of that, the best-performing teams earned around $8 - $10 million per car (and enjoyed additional prize money), and the poor performing teams earned half that, according to Sports Business Journal.

The problem is that it costs around $18 million a year for those top-performing teams to run a single car. Historically, teams made up the difference with sponsorships, but competition for those has become as fierce as what happens on the track. The New York Times reported earlier this year that most NASCAR teams are losing money.