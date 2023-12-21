Meta Lends A Crowbar To Open The Gates Of Social Media

It seemed an unlikely pledge from a company that until now had been built on obsessively locking users into its platform in order to shovel ads down their throats. Indeed, it was a promise some thought Meta wouldn’t keep. Yet last week, the company started to make good: Adam Mosseri, the executive in charge of Threads, announced that his account would be one of a small number of test cases in which his Threads posts would also be accessible through Mastodon. Mastodon users could reply to him, even if they didn’t have a Threads account, or indeed any Meta account. “Eventually, it should also be possible to enable creators to leave Threads and take their followers with them to another app/server,” Mosseri said. “I believe that it’s important that creators own their relationship with their audience.”