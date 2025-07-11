Jane Street: Questions Linger

The order raises immediate and serious questions about the role of the National Stock Exchange, India's largest bourse and its first line of regulatory defence. SEBI's probe was initiated in April 2024, not by its own surveillance, but by media reports of a US lawsuit. It then delegated the initial examination to the NSE. The exchange submitted its report seven months later in November 2024, upon which SEBI's team found a prima facie case of manipulation.

The unavoidable question is: why couldn't the NSE? If the data was clear enough for the regulator, why did the exchange, with its sophisticated surveillance systems, apparently miss it?

Even more perplexing is the NSE's subsequent action or lack thereof. Rather than issuing a standard show-cause notice, the NSE, acting "on instructions of SEBI", sent a mere "caution letter" to Jane Street in February 2025. This is an almost unheard-of response to allegations of this magnitude. It suggests a regulator and an exchange treating a major market player, responsible for a huge slice of trading volumes, with kid gloves.

Such deference raises ugly possibilities, from gross incompetence to a worrying bias or even corruption, designed to protect a lucrative client. Had Jane Street simply ceased its activities after this gentle warning, it might have walked away with its entire fortune, rendering the caution utterly meaningless.