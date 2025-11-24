Can Cryptos Rebuild Trust Like This Ancient Money?

The way the system worked was something like this: The stick was split lengthwise such that each half would have the same pattern of notches and the same unique wood grain. The larger half was called 'stock' and was kept by the creditor, while the smaller half, the 'foil', was kept by the debtor. Words such as stockholder and counterfoil originated from them.

Even without any central authority issuing them, they became commonplace. In that sense, tally sticks were a decentralised currency centuries before Bitcoin or stablecoins.

The best feature of these sticks was that they were forgery-proof. You couldn’t alter a notch or insert a new one because the two halves wouldn’t match when brought together.