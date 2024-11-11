Dalal Street Punishing Companies That Are Taking Quarterly Updates Lightly

Markets are tracking quarterly updates presented by listed players and it seems that it isn't liking half disclosures. (Photo courtesy: NDTV Profit.)
"Never surprise the street, disclose when in doubt" — This is one of the key lessons that the market has repeatedly tried teaching listed companies. However, managements are often short-sighted and push out only their positive performance in their quarterly data with the real and true picture only getting revealed after the earnings declaration.It is noteworthy that the market is often forgiving if the bad news is discounted and thou...