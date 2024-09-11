Mahayuti Maneuvers: Can BJP Benefit From Ajit Pawar's Exit And Return?

July 2023 saw a major shake-up in Maharashtra politics. Ajit Pawar broke ranks with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, and took the plunge by joining the ruling Mahayuti alliance, bringing a sizable group of MLAs, MPs, and office-bearers in tow. He landed the plum position of the deputy chief minister, securing the finance portfolio.Many believed the Bharatiya Janata Party was pulling the strings, killing two birds with one stone: weakening Sh...