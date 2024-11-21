NDTV ProfitOpinionMaharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Pollsters Don’t Know Who’s Winning
ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Pollsters Don’t Know Who’s Winning

Not only in India, pollsters across the world are facing a test of credibility after getting many calls wrong.

21 Nov 2024, 02:03 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Two of the biggest agencies, Axis and C-Voter, have not released their numbers today, citing very close contests. (Image used for representation. Photo source: PTI)</p></div>
Two of the biggest agencies, Axis and C-Voter, have not released their numbers today, citing very close contests. (Image used for representation. Photo source: PTI)
Maharashtra and Jharkhand voted for state assembly elections on Nov. 20. Both states recorded a decent turnout of 65% plus and have been touted as close battles. Exit polls predict a mixed bag, some predicting NDA victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, others predicting an INDIA bloc victory, while few predict a hung assembly. A note of caution, exit polls have gone wrong in the past, including the general elections and Maharasht...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT