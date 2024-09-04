Maharashtra: How Statues Become Flashpoints For Conflict

The Mahayuti government is in the dock over damage to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at a fort in Malvan. The statue of the revered Maratha leader was installed by the Navy and unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last December.

However, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has trained its guns against the government, alleging corruption and a lack of proper maintenance. The MVA organised a Malvan bandh last Wednesday and announced protests in Mumbai on Sunday. The workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Bharatiya Janata Party clashed in Konkan.

This is not the first time that there has been a political storm over the statue of some revered personality. There have been instances in the past where violence erupted over the desecration of statues, leading to the loss of lives.