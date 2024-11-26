Five Arguments For Eknath Shinde's Claim To The CM's Chair

Despite two days having passed since the Vidhan Sabha results gave a thumping majority to the Mahayuti, the alliance has yet to approach the Governor to stake a claim for government formation. The process has hit a deadlock over the choice of the next Chief Minister. With Ajit Pawar out of the race, the tug-of-war now lies between Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and the BJP for the top position.

Here are five arguments presented by the Shinde camp in support of his claim to the Chief Minister's post: