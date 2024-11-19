Maharashtra Elections: Deja Vu For Baramati Voters As It's Pawar Vs Pawar Again

Déjà vu are the words that truly represent the state of voters in Baramati today. Within a span of just five months, they are once again witnessing a Pawar versus Pawar battle. Both factions are making emotional appeals for votes, putting the voters in a dilemma, as both candidates belong to the same family. The contest in Baramati is multifaceted, making it the most talked-about constituency in Maharashtra.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Baramati saw a fierce contest between a daughter and a daughter-in-law. Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP, Supriya Sule, was challenged by Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra. Sunetra lost, and Sule was re-elected for the fourth consecutive term.

After conceding defeat, Ajit Pawar publicly admitted that it was a mistake to pitch one family member against another. However, this time he faces a similar situation, as his challenger is none other than his own nephew, Yugendra Pawar. Sharad Pawar has fielded Yugendra Pawar as his candidate against Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar's rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar and the split of the party did not sit well with his brother Shriniwas and nephew Yugendra, who chose to side with the octogenarian leader. Initially, Ajit Pawar considered contesting from a different seat to avoid direct confrontation with his nephew. However, his party workers urged him to stand from Baramati.