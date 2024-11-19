Maharashtra Elections: Deja Vu For Baramati Voters As It's Pawar Vs Pawar Again
The Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on Wednesday, while the votes will be counted on Saturday.
Déjà vu are the words that truly represent the state of voters in Baramati today. Within a span of just five months, they are once again witnessing a Pawar versus Pawar battle. Both factions are making emotional appeals for votes, putting the voters in a dilemma, as both candidates belong to the same family. The contest in Baramati is multifaceted, making it the most talked-about constituency in Maharashtra.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Baramati saw a fierce contest between a daughter and a daughter-in-law. Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP, Supriya Sule, was challenged by Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra. Sunetra lost, and Sule was re-elected for the fourth consecutive term.
After conceding defeat, Ajit Pawar publicly admitted that it was a mistake to pitch one family member against another. However, this time he faces a similar situation, as his challenger is none other than his own nephew, Yugendra Pawar. Sharad Pawar has fielded Yugendra Pawar as his candidate against Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar's rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar and the split of the party did not sit well with his brother Shriniwas and nephew Yugendra, who chose to side with the octogenarian leader. Initially, Ajit Pawar considered contesting from a different seat to avoid direct confrontation with his nephew. However, his party workers urged him to stand from Baramati.
Thirty-two-year-old Yugendra represents the third generation of the Pawar family to enter politics. Following in the footsteps of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Parth Pawar, Rohit Pawar, and Sunetra Pawar, he becomes the seventh member of the Pawar family to contest elections.
The people of Baramati had anticipated Yugendra Pawar's entry into politics when he was seen accompanying Sharad Pawar during the Lok Sabha elections. During the campaign, both factions of the Pawar clan made emotional appeals, involving senior family members at public events. Sharad Pawar's wife, Pratibha, joined him in campaigning for Yugendra Pawar, while Ajit Pawar invited his mother to a public interaction.
Beyond the immediate contest between Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, the broader battle is between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. For Ajit Pawar, it is an existential crisis for his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. Despite his rebellion, Sharad Pawar's faction managed to win eight seats, while Ajit Pawar's party, despite his position as the deputy chief minister, secured only one. The voters of Baramati now hold the power to decide whom they consider the real NCP.
Baramati has been a stronghold of the Pawar family for the past 57 years. Until 1991, Sharad Pawar served as the MLA for Baramati. After transitioning to national politics and becoming an MP, Ajit Pawar took over the constituency and has won seven consecutive assembly elections.
Jitendra Dixit is contributing editor of NDTV and author of the book Bombay After Ayodhya.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of NDTV Profit or its editorial team.