NDTV ProfitOpinionBreaking The Ice: How Maharashtra's Post-Poll Politics May Reshape Alliances
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking The Ice: How Maharashtra's Post-Poll Politics May Reshape Alliances

Ideologies and past rivalries are no longer constraints for parties seeking to form the government.

06 Nov 2024, 09:50 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election (Image via @ShivSenaUBT. PTI Photo)</p></div>
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election (Image via @ShivSenaUBT. PTI Photo)
Forward planning is also an aspect of electoral politics. Although Indian election results have repeatedly proven to be unpredictable, political parties in Maharashtra have already begun strategising for post-poll scenarios.Considering defections and the large number of independent candidates, many political pundits believe that the Vidhan Sabha polls will likely result in a hung Assembly, with no single party or alliance achieving a...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT