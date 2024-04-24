Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Changing Caste Dynamics In India

As per Census 2011, there are 79.8% Hindus, 14.2% Muslims, while 6% belong to other religions like Christianity, Sikhism, Jainism, etc. Among Hindus, 16.6% belong to Scheduled Caste, while 8.6% belong to Scheduled Tribe. There has been no caste census carried out since 1931, so there is a debate on the actual OBC population in India. The National Sample Survey Organisation puts the number at 41.9%, while the Mandal Commission puts it at 52%.

Now, let's see the voting pattern of various caste/community and religious groups over the years. We have compared the 1971 numbers with the latest 2019 numbers. 1971 numbers for Bharatiya Janata Party are of BJS (Bhartiya Jana Sangh).

Among the SC community, BJP’s support has more than tripled from 10% in 1971 to 34% in 2019. On the other hand, Congress party’s support has more than halved from 46% in 1971 to 20% in 2019. Regional parties including Bahujan Samaj Party command higher support among SCs.

Among the ST community, BJP’s support has risen sharply from 5% in 1971 to 44% in 2019. On the other hand, Congress party’s support has declined from 48% in 1971 to 31% in 2019.

Among OBCs, BJP’s support has doubled from 22% in 2009 to 44% in 2019. While, the Congress party’s support has declined from 24% in 2009 to 15% in 2019.

BJP has largely gained at the expense of regional parties, mainly ex-Janata Dal constituents, who have benefitted in the coalition era from implementation of Mandal Commission report. Support for regional parties has fallen from 56% in 1996 to 41% in 2019 among OBCs.