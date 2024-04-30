Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bihar Cricket Match

Bihar, which sends 40 MPs to Parliament, is witnessing a seven phase election. In the first two phases, nine seats have already been voted for and sealed the fate of candidates. The state has witnessed lower turnout in both phases compared to 2019, due to scorching heat and lack of enthusiasm among voters.

The political dynamic of the state has recorded a significant churn with Nitish Kumar, the proponent of INDIA bloc, making a U-turn and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in January this year, tilting the scale in favour of NDA. BJP with Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party had swept the state in 2019, winning 39 of the 40 seats with Mahagathbandhan/United Progressive Alliance winning just one seat.

While the BJP hopes to repeat the performance, the Mahagathbandhan/UPA—now INDIA bloc—hopes to make significant dent riding on their premise of falling popularity of Nitish, due to his constant flip-flops.

In 2020, the Tejashwi Yadav-led MGB gave a scare to the BJP-Nitish alliance, with NDA winning 125-110 in a 243-member assembly with 122 as majority. Tejashwi hopes his popularity among youth, and work done in generating employment while he was Deputy Chief Minister under Nitish, will win him votes and help him give a tough fight to NDA.