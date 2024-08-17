Linking Centre-To-State Loans To Social Indicators Can Build Cooperative Federalism

Secondly, there exists considerable horizontal inequity among states, stemming from varying capacities to generate revenue and provide public services at efficient costs. This disparity is exacerbated by a third issue: low state capacity . States with low social indicators usually have higher vacancies, less trained administration, and a higher workload. Some states effectively deliver social programs with minimal costs, while others struggle. The Government of India has attempted to address these issues through centrally sponsored scheme grants, yet the complexity of 28 schemes with multiple criteria disadvantages states with lower capacity and furthers the process of focussing on outputs instead of outcomes. This situation results in a sparse distribution of resources and a limited impact on improving conditions.

On the contrary, loans extended to states have demonstrated significant impact. For instance, interest-free infrastructure loans have alleviated disparities in infrastructure quality among states. The effectiveness of debt stems from the changes it incentivises: higher debt levels impose both political and fiscal commitments on states, prompting them to utilise funds more responsibly.

To enhance the efficacy of this financial tool, the Finance Commission can determine loan amounts and interest rates based on each state's improvements in social indicators, thereby fostering a positive, cascading effect. By linking financial assistance directly to social improvements, the commission would incentivise states to prioritise effective governance and targeted developmental initiatives. This approach not only ensures responsible use of resources but also promotes a sustainable and equitable growth trajectory across regions.

Firstly, the incentive of debt would compel states to address horizontal inequities by enhancing revenue collection capabilities and optimising the efficiency of social service delivery. Failure to do so could lead to states facing high interest rates on loans or foregoing debt altogether, presenting a costly political dilemma for the government.

Secondly, as loans rather than centrally sponsored grants, states would gain autonomy to utilise funds for improving social indicators through locally tailored solutions. This approach offers administrative flexibility, allowing states to design and implement programs without the bureaucratic constraints associated with grant applications.

Thirdly, there would be a substantial reduction in the fiscal burden on the Union Government. Over time, the compounded benefits of improved revenue streams and enhanced social outcomes would diminish states' reliance on large-scale borrowing from the Union Government to meet their financial requirements.

Lastly, effective spending on social indicators will not only build state capacity to deliver services essential for redistribution but also contribute towards accelerating the growth of the economy and making it inclusive for all. Better social indicators will also result in more investments in the home state leading to more jobs and lower migration to already overcrowded Indian cities.

Viksit Bharat can only be realised when every state prospers, ensuring that all citizens enjoy the benefits and positivity of a high quality of life. To truly embrace cooperative federalism, we must tie financial assistance to tangible social outcomes, ensuring that every loan drives meaningful progress in the lives of citizens across all states.