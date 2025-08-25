Humour: The Serious Business Of Being Funny In India

"Beta, you joke too much these days. Is everything okay?"

A friend’s mother said that over lunch once. She meant it with love, of course. But what she didn’t realise is - that was the answer. In India, if someone is joking a lot, it’s probably because everything is not okay.

Ask any stand-up comic today. Humour might be their job, but it’s also their shield. In a country where everything has the potential to offend - from gods to golgappas - telling a joke feels like lighting a match in a firecracker warehouse. Still, people do it. Not just because they can. Because they must.

Between the drama of political sensitivity, where every word is weighed, and the comedy of everyday struggles, humour slips in as the middle ground of relief. India may run on coal, code or cricket, but it also runs on laughter. The kind that barges into family WhatsApp groups, complete with the all-caps LOL and emojis that no one ever uses in real life.