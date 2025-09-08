Constitutional Tightrope — Questionable Vires Of New Online Gaming Act

On August 22, 2025, the Indian Parliament enacted the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, a landmark legislation aimed at regulating the rapidly growing online gaming industry.

While the Act seeks to curb the social harms of online money games — such as addiction, financial distress, and potential misuse for money laundering — it has sparked a serious constitutional debate. At the heart of the controversy lies a fundamental question: does the Parliament have the authority to legislate on online gaming, or has it encroached upon a domain reserved for the states?