Cigarettes Set To Get Costlier: Revenue Would Say 'Thank You For Smoking'

The government has announced a significant restructuring of how cigarettes and other tobacco products are taxed, marking one of the most substantial shifts in tobacco taxation since the introduction of the goods and services tax in 2017. At the heart of this change is a steep increase in the GST and central excise duty on tobacco products. But that is not all. The way these products are valued for tax purposes is also changing fundamentally, moving to a system based on the 'Maximum Retail Price' printed on the pack.

The compensation cess, an additional levy that has been charged on tobacco products since the GST's inception, is being withdrawn entirely. While this might sound like relief, the steep increase in the GST rate from 28% to 40%, along with a significant hike in central excise duty and introduction of new valuation methodology, will more than offset this withdrawal.