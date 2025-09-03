Modernising India's Copyright Laws In Digital Space

In the digital world, protecting any intellectual property takes on a new level of complexity — with rapid advancements in technology making it increasingly difficult for the regulatory framework to stay abreast with the times.

This is an all too familiar situation in the post-internet and post-social media world. It impacts not just film and TV shows but all kinds of art and content. From international artists dealing with their albums leaking prior to the release date, to pages of newly released books being made available for download illegally, movies and web series leaked before the official launch — these violations of IP rights have become big concern today.

However, Indian courts seem to be taking progressive steps to navigate this uncharted territory, with the rise of Dynamic Injunctions — a unique approach to protecting copyrighted content in online spaces. To ensure effective implementation of the regulations and adequate safeguards for IP rights, a codified framework on rules has become the need of the hour.