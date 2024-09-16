Kejriwal To Resign: A Masterstroke Or Political Harakiri?

The political move is aimed at resurrecting his image, which has been dented after his arrest and corruption allegations, rebooting the party, recovering lost ground and winning the Delhi elections scheduled early next year, while at the same time catching the BJP off-guard.

He plans to seek a mandate from the people’s court after getting bail from a legal court before occupying the chair again.

BJP is claiming moral victory, while AAP says the decision was not taken under pressure. They argue if Kejriwal would have resigned after being jailed, it would have been seen as a sign of weakness and admission of guilt.

It's a classic Kejriwal tactic, as he did the same thing in 2014 before general elections. That time it worked as AAP swept the polls in 2015, winning 67 of the 70 seats. He loves to play the victim card, which allows him to occupy the space of opposition despite being in power.

Delhi is key to AAP’s existence. AAP has a chance to equalise Sheila Dixit’s record of three terms. A smart politician, Kejriwal, realises that his image has taken a hit, AAP’s tagline of party with a difference has been neutralised to some extent and it needs to get back its mojo.

In his absence, the governance in Delhi was impacted as the water crisis during summers and waterlogging during rains exposed Delhi’s crumbling infrastructure.

While AAP claims it doesn’t have the power to do much as LG takes all calls, this level of intricate distinction and the power sharing legality may not be understood by the common voter.