One of Aviation’s Biggest Challenges Played Out On A Tokyo Runway

Lessons from a British Airtours flight in 1985, in which 55 people died because passengers didn’t exit in time, included numerous recommendations. Among them: better crew training, cabin design to ensure improved visibility, fire-hardening of a plane’s hull, and the ability to evacuate in the required time even when only half the exits are available. This last factor was on display in the darkness of a Tokyo winter when passengers could be seen sliding out of the Airbus even as the right engine continued to emit sparks, making an exit over the wing and rear of the aircraft unsafe.