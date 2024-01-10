Collapsed Cakes And The Price Of Perfection In Japan

But as the cake tempest episode shows, the country might be reaching the limits of those productivity gains as the labor supply grows ever tighter. Already, Japan residents have had to adapt to relatively minor nuisances — convenience stores that no longer stay open all night, or subway services that finish 30 minutes earlier than they used to. The looming “2024 problem” that will limit overtime for truckers later this spring will only make this worse. Takashimaya has so far been unable to identify what caused the issues with this year’s cake, when an identical one last year was delivered without issues. But it doesn’t seem a stretch to imagine that the tight labor supply in the services industry could have contributed somewhere along the way.