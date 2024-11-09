It's Not Just Trump. Europe Fears China, Too

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- On Oct. 30, the stirrings of a corporate Halloween were visible in the heart of the euro-area economy — with nary a Trump tariff in sight.

While hundreds of French workers protested a potential sale of struggling chemicals firm Vencorex to a subsidiary of China’s Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd., employees at Volkswagen AG threatened to strike over a cost-saving plan that could bring unprecedented German plant closures as the automaker’s 15-year dominance in China comes to an end.

Both industrial scares show the scale of Chinese pressure bearing down on European firms, which will keep hurting regardless of whether an energized and europhobic Donald Trump returns to the White House. Luxury heavyweights like LVMH SE and Kering SA are being whipsawed by a weaker and more discreet Chinese consumer — as evidenced by a planned temple of bling in Beijing whose opening has been delayed — while chipmakers, chemicals firms and automakers are battling a fiercely competitive Chinese industrial-export machine helped by Beijing’s boldest stimulus measures since the pandemic. Vencorex workers say their firm will be bought out by the same rival “that sank us.”