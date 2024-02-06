It's Time SEBI Brought These Five PSU Banks Under Additional Surveillance

Securities and Exchange Board of India and stock exchanges have introduced pre-emptive surveillance measures to enhance market integrity and safeguard investor interest. These measures include reduction in price band, periodic call auction and transfer of securities to delivery-only 'trade for trade' segment from time to time.

But the regulator is looking the other way when it comes to these PSU banks.

UCO Bank share price more than doubled in the last 12 months and it rose over 14% on Monday. The volumes traded on NSE were 51% of the net free float of the company. While the delivery was just 20%.

Punjab & Sind Bank has risen over 145% in the last 12 months. It jumped rose over 7% on Monday with volumes on the NSE comprising of 68% of the net float of the stock. The delivery was 19.4%.

Such trading can be seen in IOB, Central Bank as well and to some extent in Union Bank.

While the regulator and stock exchanges are helpless in imposing curbs on the promoter holdings of these banks, they can surely bring price bands to check volatility and protect small investors.

Why should illiquid shares enjoy a 20% circuit in this market?