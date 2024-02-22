Is The Thrill Gone? MNC Pharma's Future In India

In the old days, each time I visited my doctor, they would want to switch out my trusty old generics for something newer and shinier—the newest gliptin, gliflozin, statin, etc., often a brand of a large foreign multinational corporation pharmaceutical giant. These days, the new pills no longer happen to be from an MNC.

The recent news of several of these companies selling brands to Indian companies, downsizing their sales and marketing teams, and their diminishing share of the Indian market should make us sit up and notice the changing landscape. It's enough to make anyone wonder—where are these MNC pharma companies in India headed?

Now, don't get the wrong idea. MNCs hold considerable influence in certain niche medical areas like vaccines and medical devices. For some conditions, it's their patented, and admittedly cutting-edge, therapies, or bust. But they tend to stick to specific product lines. In the vast market of generic drugs, MNCs usually offer their patented products and/or the generic versions of their own off-patent medicines.