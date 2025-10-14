IBC Version 2.0: Course-Correction Exercise To Restore Original Intent

Even prior to introduction of Section 12A in the IBC, withdrawal of insolvency applications on the basis of the settlements arrived at between the applicant creditor and the promoters was being allowed by the Supreme Court using its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India[15]. Such withdrawals were formalised vide introduction of S. 12A[16] with requirement of 90% CoC approval (followed by NCLT’s approval) on the settlement proposals. Further, as per Regulation 30A of the CIRP Regulations, an application for withdrawal can be filed any time prior to constitution of CoC or post that, including post issuance of invitation for expression of interest. The idea was to ensure business continuity by encouraging resolutions outside a formal insolvency framework.

However, this route was being misused as there was no outer timeline stipulated for submission of such settlement proposals and there being lack of transparency in the approval of such proposals raising concerns of fairness and accountability. This resulted in situations where such proposals (i) were being submitted/considered not only after invitation of EoIs[17] but also after receipt of resolution plans[18] and, in some cases, post passing of the liquidation order[19], thereby causing unwarranted delays and impacting investors’ interest; and (ii) were being approved in a manner (in some cases) detrimental to other stakeholders especially operational creditors[20]. The judiciary, in several cases, cautioned against such misuse to prevent any unfair practices in the garb of contractual freedom and commercial wisdom[21]. The SC, in the Glas Trust case[22], while setting aside a withdrawal allowed by the NCLAT/NCLT, held that once the application is admitted, the proceedings are in rem and would concern all the stakeholders including the other creditors (and not only the applicant creditor) and therefore, the inherent powers of the NCLT under Rule 11 of the NCLT Rules cannot be exercised for allowing withdrawals by sidelining the structured process set out under IBC and against the collective interests of all creditors.

The IBC Bill 2025 now aims to address this issue (though partially) by including a non-obstante provision stating that an insolvency application cannot be withdrawn before the constitution of the CoC and after the RP has issued the first invitation for submission of resolution plans. However, the issue regarding settlement proposals affecting interests of the operational creditors still remains open.