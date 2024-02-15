The World Gets Another Unpredictable New Leader

None of that vitriol or fury was apparent at his victory parade in central Jakarta on Wednesday. Beaming as he entered the packed Istora Senayan sports complex, it was obvious this historical moment wasn’t lost on the man who tried to be Indonesia’s president several times before. His supporters had started gathering hours before in anticipation of a victory, and as he addressed them they broke out in applause and cheers, dancing to the now popular tune that has accompanied his campaign. He talked in his speech about the importance of being a president for all Indonesians, and bringing the nation together after months of intense divisions. Many of the people I spoke to at the event were thrilled that Prabowo was set to be their next president. “He is a strong man,” one woman to me. “He will make Indonesia strong again.”