IndiGo Takes The Biggest Hit In The Annual Fog Meltdown Of Air Travel

IndiGo operates 6/10 flights in India, and with the scale of their operations, there are going to be days when all goes wrong. On Jan. 14, only 21% of IndiGo’s flights operated on time, per data filed by the airline. However, the airline forgot to bring empathy to the customers that day.

IndiGo is a cut-and-dry operation. You get what you pay for. The airline does not train its crew to talk much to the passengers, so customer interaction is limited to selling them a sandwich and telling them to belt up when customers jump off their seats on landing.

On a normal day, this model works. But on a day like January 14, this model broke. Passengers were on aircraft for over ten hours in some cases, and they had no clue about when they would fly out. The airline gave them no answers either. And then, on 6E2175 between Delhi and Goa, one passenger snapped and slapped a pilot.

On the return flight, 6E2195, which diverted from Goa to Delhi to land in Mumbai, passengers were seen sitting on the tarmac. This is an aviation security personnel’s nightmare that came true, but the airline has yet to clarify why this happened. However, a statement by MIAL, the airport operator, states that the passengers refused to go to the terminal so they were seated on the tarmac under the watchful eye of CISF’s Quick Response Team.

One thing that comes to light, however, is the ignorance of the passengers and the unwillingness of the airlines’ staff to engage with them. Most Indian passengers are first-time flyers, and they dip into their pockets for a plane ticket, thinking of it as a luxury or a necessity due to some exigency. They don't know what to do when they find themselves sitting on a plane for hours at length with the door closed (a regulatory requirement to enable quick departure when things improve). And they don’t care that aviation works in the boundary of rules around rest and operational hours, and crew could time out just sitting there waiting to take off.

Unfortunately for airlines, they now operate under the watchful eyes of 24-hour television and in an era where everyone has a phone and a social media account. So, it does not take days for such incidents to be discovered, but rather minutes. For IndiGo, this meant that the perception around them also dwindled around this time.

And the airline is to be blamed as well. It does not try to communicate with the guests on board. Pilots I’ve talked to believe they have nothing new to add, so they don’t frequently make announcements. However, the airline’s operations centre also does not push updates to customers via the website or their phones, just telling them that “operational reasons” are causing a delay, challenging their intelligence. Frequent updates might help.

Opening their cheque books might help improve perception as well. While IndiGo knows that most people who say they won’t fly IndiGo again would do it in a jiffy provided it aligns with their schedules, the airline does not provide for customers in these troubled times. For instance, they hand out a munchies bag for delayed flights when the doors are open, but what about the delay when the plane has closed doors and is waiting for permission to depart for hours? IndiGo can empty the carts with ready-to-eat food, but they don’t.

I believe that IndiGo is ripe for reinvention. As India’s largest airline, they need to start behaving more responsibly for some of these factors beyond their control, just by “listening” to their customers.