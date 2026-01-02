India's Soft Power Paradox: Culturally Strong, Strategically Underinvested | The Reason Why

India today is more economically confident and geopolitically relevant than it has been in decades. Yet culturally, it feels less magnetic. This paradox sits at the heart of India’s soft power challenge.

India’s soft power conversation begins with its ancient civilisation. Pluralism, religious tolerance, yoga, hospitality, warmth, Bollywood, food, music, English-speaking ability, and diaspora have always attracted the world. Much of this is true.

But in a world where attention moves faster than memory, cultural inheritance alone is not enough. We can see how China and South Korea are actively issuing new cultural instruments, whereas India has lagged. In that sense, India is culturally rich but strategically underinvested.