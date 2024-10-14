NDTV ProfitOpinionIndia’s Musk — And His EVs — Need To Be Less Combustible
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s Musk — And His EVs — Need To Be Less Combustible

Ola’s founder berated a comic for drawing attention to mounting consumer complaints with the company’s electric scooters. Investors are paying the price.

14 Oct 2024, 09:01 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bhavish Aggarwal needs a longer fuse. (Photographer: Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Bhavish Aggarwal needs a longer fuse. (Photographer: Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)
By constantly referring to one of the world’s youngest billionaires as “India’s Elon Musk,” the media has done a disservice to Bhavish Aggarwal. The 39-year-old founder of Bengaluru-based Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. seems to have started believing that hurling insults online is how tycoons must deal with pesky naysayers, folks who just can’t grasp their uncommon vision.Well, the past week ought to have taught Aggarwal a less...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT