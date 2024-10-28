Indian HR Needs A Mind And Measure Of Its Own

The deep influence of western management theories is deeply entrenched in Indian corporates, especially when it comes to people, processes and performance. HR professionals and business leaders frequently turn to global experts and best-selling books from the West for insights. This inclination is understandable—western universities have fostered rich research ecosystems and corporates there collaborate extensively with academia.

As a result, much of the HR literature that Indian professionals consume and those people practices that corporates adopt comes from these sources. However, this over-reliance on foreign expertise may be limiting the development of a distinctly Indian HR approach, which could more effectively address the unique characteristics of Indian businesses and work cultures.

India's business environment differs significantly from that of western countries. Approximately 81% of Indian businesses, from large conglomerates to mid-sized businesses to the micro, small and medium enterprises, are family-run, with active involvement of promoters across the business ecosystem. The management dynamics within all these firms have commonality of familial ties, long-term legacies and generational considerations. Decisions around management styles, succession, leadership, and even hiring are often influenced by those priorities. Western HR frameworks, designed for more corporate, shareholder-driven models, can overlook these nuances.

While global management practices certainly offer value, there is a growing need to complement them with insights rooted in Indian experiences. For example, supporting family-related benefits, such as parental leave policies for both parents, extended family healthcare and flexible working hours, or community-centric initiatives, such as employee well-being programmes, are not just globally aligned but well-rooted to the Indian ethos, and companies that have implemented these culturally and not just as events have benefitted in their engagement and other metrics.

Another significant difference lies in the socio-economic structure of Indian households. In many western countries, children typically leave their family homes by the age of 18, becoming financially independent early on. In India, by contrast, it is common for young adults to remain with their families well into their late 20s or early 30s, contributing little in general to household finances and bearing the weight of family expectations. This extended family structure profoundly affects how employees approach work, career stability and job loss.