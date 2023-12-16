Indian Boards: Relics And Realisation For Real Governance

Transitioning from gratitude to governance is a simple conundrum; wherein the path to progress depends on a crucial realisation. The paradox centres on the hope that promoters recognise the inherent benefits of boards capable of adding substantial value to their businesses. It’s essential to shift the perspective from viewing boards as personal networks to understanding them as strategic assets.

One need not stress the need for self-governance and probity at the board level, where directors should exemplify the highest standards of ethics and integrity. The days of the "stiff upper lip" syndrome, where directors on enterprise boards maintained an air of unwavering silence and decorum, are long gone. In the modern corporate landscape, directors are expected to be vocal and forthright in expressing their views.

Effective corporate governance thrives on open dialogue, constructive dissent, and the courage to voice concerns, ultimately leading to more informed and accountable decision-making. Silence in the boardroom can be detrimental, potentially leading to decisions made in a vacuum, disconnected from the diverse expertise and perspectives directors bring to the table. It is not about decibels, but about avoiding any debacle.

In the face of an unimaginable surge in data, digital technologies, and their inherent complexities, the rapid pace of change in the contemporary business world is nothing short of astonishing. The wisdom and insight of directors from a different era may no longer be applicable to the multifaceted challenges and opportunities that companies grapple with in this data-driven, tech-savvy era. The game has evolved, and to succeed, boards must navigate this intricate digital pitch with a new set of skills and strategies.

The intent is not to diminish their achievements and reputation, but to call for a more forward-looking approach to preserve the integrity of governance in the contemporary world. Consider the case of a seasoned expert with four to five decades of experience—while revered by the board and management, their at-times outdated perspectives amid rapid business changes, market changes, and evolving regulations create a perilous scenario. Board reliance on their expertise without assurance of its relevance today constitutes a severe threat to effective governance. Yet on paper, the imagery of the individual would be high.

As India’s economy continues to evolve and expand, the governance framework must adapt to ensure that Boards can collaboratively, collectively and effectively address the multifaceted challenges of today’s business ecosystem. It’s time for the irrelevant ones to gracefully call it a day.