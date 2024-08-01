Indian Banks Want Customers, But No Smartphones Please

The intense competition for deposits is partly cyclical. Interest rates, kept elevated by the central bank because of stubborn inflation, have to be passed through to savers, lest they up and leave. But the quest for liquidity was exacerbated after Housing Development Finance Corp., an underwriter of homes for millions of Indians, decided to combine with HDFC Bank Ltd. The mortgage financier came to the merger with a loan book, even as the deposits against its advances to homeowners and builders were spread across the banking system. After swallowing its parent on July 1, 2023, the bank’s loans surged to as high as 114% of deposits, from 88%, according to Bloomberg data.