Indian Aviation Industry Must Prioritise Decarbonisation

Civil aviation in India has taken off on the wings of growth in middle-income population and expansion of airport infrastructure. Today, India operates nearly 800 aircraft and has a delivery pipeline of over 1,000 aircraft. The writing is on the wall: India is destined to be home to some of the largest civil aviation companies in the world. This exciting scenario has a flipside to it—the aviation industry is a significant contributor to global CO2 emissions, contributing about 2.5%. The emission footprint of the aviation industry makes it highly susceptible to domestic and international policy and regulatory initiatives to curb emissions.

Recognising the need for the aviation sector to decarbonise, both the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) have set net zero goals. The ICAO also has a 2% average fuel efficiency improvement per year goal for the 2020-2050 period and carbon neutral growth for the 2020-2040 period. In 2018, ICAO launched the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) to support carbon neutral growth.

How do you decarbonise the sector? With fuel-related emissions accounting for 99% of the emissions, aviation emissions depend on three factors: air traffic volume, fuel efficiency, and the CO2 intensity of the fuel. Global aviation emissions have steadily grown despite a steady gain in aircraft efficiency because of the steep growth in air traffic volume while the jet fuel CO2 intensity remained unchanged.

With the sector set to grow significantly, the needle-mover clearly is the fuel, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) was born. SAFs are low-carbon fuels produced from renewable biomass-based sources or renewable power. There are multiple pathways to produce SAF depending on the feedstock and the process.

The net zero strategy of IATA and ICAO hinges on SAF. Policy and regulatory measures are firming up across the world, driving SAF use. The UK and the EU require 2% SAF in 2025 and further increasing it to 22% by 2040 and 70% by 2050. The EU also requires departing flights to fill SAF-blended fuel. The United States launched the SAF Grand Challenge and adopted SAF targets of 3 billion gallons per year by 2030 and 100% of aviation fuel by 2050. Japan, Norway, Canada, and Indonesia also have blending targets. Some of these countries also provide financial incentives. Despite all this, SAF volumes are still miniscule.