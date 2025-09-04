India Stands Resolute In Face Of Trump Tariffs

As a buffer against U.S. protectionism, India has deepened trade and investment ties with other major economic blocs. India and the UK signed a landmark Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement( CETA) on July 24, 2025 after more than three years of negotiations.

This agreement aims to eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports to the UK and reduce tariffs on 90% of UK goods entering India, with significant tariff cuts on whisky, automotive products, and others. The deal is expected to boost economic growth, increase bilateral trade, and include provisions for digital trade, professional mobility, and UK access to India's government procurement market.

It is the most significant trade agreement the UK has signed since leaving the EU and the most comprehensive deal India has completed outside of Asia. The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the European Union have reportedly reached an advanced stage. It is expected that the agreement will be finalised by the end of 2025.

The agreement will reduce trade barriers, enhance market access, and create new opportunities for businesses. The EU was the largest trading partner of India for goods with the trade being USD 137.41 billion in 2023-24. The bilateral trade between the two sides in services was estimated at USD 51.45 billion in 2023.

India is also actively cultivating relationships with other nations committed to rules-based international trade, including Japan and Australia. For example, a visit to a Japanese chip factory by PM Modi underscores India's intent to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain with allies.