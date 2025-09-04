India Stands Resolute In Face Of Trump Tariffs
In response to the Trump tariffs—which reached a cumulative 50% in August 2025—India has focused on building partnerships with Russia and China.
The latest tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump have prompted India to significantly recalibrate its foreign policy, shifting toward strategic partnerships with Russia and China while diversifying its economic relationships with other nations. This assertive stance prioritises Indian strategic autonomy, national interests, and economic resilience.
In response to the Trump tariffs—which reached a cumulative 50% in August 2025—India has focused on building partnerships with Russia and China. India's outreach to Russia and China was highlighted at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit where Prime Minister Modi met with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
India has rejected U.S. demands to cut off its purchases of discounted Russian oil, which the U.S. government claims is funding Russia's war in Ukraine. New Delhi argues that it must ensure its energy security and notes the inconsistency of punishing India while other countries continue to buy Russian energy.
Amid U.S. criticism over India's discounted Russian oil purchases, India has affirmed its "special relationship" with Russia. India has made it quite clear that Russia, a longtime defence partner, remains a resilient ally. Thus, the U.S. tariffs, combined with India's continued purchase of Russian oil, have strengthened the historical India-Russia partnership.
The tariffs and U.S. diplomatic pressure have also accelerated a rapprochement between India and China, which had strained relations since a deadly 2020 border clash. In a notable shift, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on 31st August. This engagement is widely viewed as a move toward "pragmatic rapprochement" to secure economic stability amid U.S. tariffs.
Recent diplomatic engagements, including meetings at the 2025 SCO Summit, signal an effort to manage these differences through dialogue, mutual respect, and confidence-building measures. The two nations agreed to resume trade ties and move toward resolving their border dispute. India needs Chinese investment to create jobs, while China sees India as a vital market amid rising protectionism from the U.S.
As a buffer against U.S. protectionism, India has deepened trade and investment ties with other major economic blocs. India and the UK signed a landmark Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement( CETA) on July 24, 2025 after more than three years of negotiations.
This agreement aims to eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports to the UK and reduce tariffs on 90% of UK goods entering India, with significant tariff cuts on whisky, automotive products, and others. The deal is expected to boost economic growth, increase bilateral trade, and include provisions for digital trade, professional mobility, and UK access to India's government procurement market.
It is the most significant trade agreement the UK has signed since leaving the EU and the most comprehensive deal India has completed outside of Asia. The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the European Union have reportedly reached an advanced stage. It is expected that the agreement will be finalised by the end of 2025.
The agreement will reduce trade barriers, enhance market access, and create new opportunities for businesses. The EU was the largest trading partner of India for goods with the trade being USD 137.41 billion in 2023-24. The bilateral trade between the two sides in services was estimated at USD 51.45 billion in 2023.
India is also actively cultivating relationships with other nations committed to rules-based international trade, including Japan and Australia. For example, a visit to a Japanese chip factory by PM Modi underscores India's intent to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain with allies.
ALSO READ
GST 2.0 Reform Boosts Markets, Business Sentiment; Check Key Stock Beneficiaries: Motilal Oswal Report
Following their summit in Tokyo, PM Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba agreed to boost Japanese private investment in India to about $6.8 billion a year. They also agreed to increase exchanges of workers and students to half a million people in the coming five years. The two governments hope India’s young workforce can help address labor shortages caused by Japan’s aging and declining population.
Starting with the elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020, India and Australia have significantly deepened cooperation on economic, strategic, and defense matters, driven by converging interests in the Indo-Pacific region and a mutual push for supply chain diversification away from China. The landmark Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement(ECTA), which entered into force in 2022, has greatly strengthened both economies.
It has been instrumental in reducing trade barriers and has already saved Australian importers hundreds of millions in tariffs. Over 85 per cent of Australian goods exports by value to India are now tariff free, rising to 90 per cent by 1 January 2026. U.S. tariffs under the Trump administration encouraged Australia to diversify trade, with India as a key alternative.
The tariffs highlighted the potential unreliability of the global system, reinforcing the need for a deeper India-Australia economic partnership. The tariffs have also spurred both countries to accelerate trade negotiations. Trump's recent tariffs in 2025 have prompted both India and South Korea to explore strengthening their bilateral relations, even though the two countries' responses to the U.S. levies have differed.
South Korea secured a trade deal with the U.S. for a lower tariff rate, while India was hit with significantly higher duties. The two countries have an ambitious goal to increase the bilateral trade figure from $27.54 in 2024 to $50 billion by 2030. Key areas for cooperation include technology, defense, and strategic partnerships, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.
A key challenge in the India-South Korea relationship is India's persistent trade deficit with South Korea. India exports fewer goods to South Korea than it imports. India is seeking to diversify its exports to South Korea beyond traditional areas like mineral fuels and raw materials, with a focus on high-tech sectors, agricultural products, and services.
Brazil and India, the two countries most heavily impacted by US trade sanctions, are intensifying bilateral relations in a bid to mitigate the economic consequences of recent tariff hikes under Donald Trump.
Bilateral trade between India and Brazil reached about US$ 12 billion in 2024, with a surplus in India’s favor. Brazil hopes to expand that figure significantly, aiming to surpass US$ 20 billion by 2030. Strategic sectors include agriculture (notably genetic technology exchange), pharmaceuticals, and energy. Brazil exports crude oil to India and imports refined products.
Another Latin American country which is becoming a key focus is Argentina. Trade between India and Argentina is dominated by Argentina's exports of agricultural products, primarily edible oils, to India. While Argentina has typically held a trade surplus, both countries are working to diversify and expand their bilateral economic partnership, which has seen significant fluctuations in recent years due to external factors.
Bilateral trade amounted to $5.2 billion in 2024 and shows signs of strong growth in 2025, driven by improved conditions in Argentina and stronger bilateral relations following PM Modi's visit in July 2025. India has also expanded ties with the Gulf and Africa. To secure energy and expand its economic influence, India has focused on strategic partnerships with Gulf states, such as a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates and growing defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia.
The trend of deepening India-Gulf ties is likely to continue, driven by mutual economic interests and India's pursuit of a more diversified and multi-aligned foreign policy. India is also revitalizing ties with Africa, recognizing its demographic and resource advantages.
To counteract recent U.S. tariffs, India is strengthening its ties with Africa by leveraging existing investments, relocating some production, diversifying trade, and developing regional value chains.
This strategic shift aims to mitigate the impact of U.S. protectionism while advancing both India and Africa's economic goals. Indian companies, particularly in the apparel and textile sectors, are expanding their manufacturing bases in Africa to avoid U.S. tariffs.
This allows them to continue exporting to the American market from a lower-tariff jurisdiction. Garment makers like Gokaldas Exports have factories in Kenya and Ethiopia, allowing them to increase exports from those locations. It is expanding operations there to avoid high US tariffs on Indian goods.
Diamond merchants are also exploring expanding production in Botswana. Africa's need to diversify its export markets, combined with India's long-term investment approach, presents an opportunity for greater economic partnership and integration into global value chains.
ALSO READ
Trump Says India Offered To Cut Tariffs To 'Nothing', Calls Trading Ties So Far A 'One-Sided Disaster'
Following recent diplomatic tensions, Canada has emerged as a renewed focus for India's economic diplomacy, with both nations actively working to reset relations. Despite the 2023 political fallout, trade remained resilient and grew 3.2% in fiscal year 2025, reaching $8.6 billion. Both sides are now taking steps to restore a comprehensive economic partnership.
The reset is motivated by a shared interest in diversifying trade and investment outside of reliance on the U.S., especially in light of changing global dynamics. Recent high-level meetings, including a meeting at the June 2025 G7 Summit, have initiated a process to reset relations, resulting in the appointment of new high commissioners to mend the damaged relationship and restore services for citizens and businesses.
A positive tone has been set to revive trade talks and enhance economic partnerships. In a nutshell, India has demonstrated its strategic autonomy by refusing to be pressured into a trade deal with the U.S. and prioritising its national interests. By continuing to purchase Russian oil, India has signaled that its foreign policy is guided by its own interests, not by any superpower's demands.
India's "multi-alignment" strategy allows it to engage with multiple powers simultaneously without being bound by rigid alliances. The reshaped global order has created new opportunities for India. By navigating geopolitical volatility and diversifying its partnerships, India can position itself as a central player in a multipolar world.