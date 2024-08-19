India Should Remove Food From Its Inflation Target

The costs of ignoring his reasoning are high. Since it targets an inflation index that includes volatile food prices, the RBI constantly keeps rates higher for longer than it needs to. Core inflation — excluding food and fuel — has been well below the 4% rate for some time. But the central bank hasn’t cut rates, because Indian food prices have been higher than global peers. In recent weeks, food inflation has declined not thanks to any change in policy or demand, but purely because a summer heat wave has abated. Even so, we will likely have to wait a few more months for the central bank to respond. The RBI’s rate-setting panel has met nine straight times now without a cut. Each week that an economy starved of investible funds has to endure a higher-than-necessary real interest rate can be measured in lost profits, growth, and jobs.