India Is Scorning the Energy Bounty That Transformed China

Hydroelectricity is another under-exploited resource. India, like China, benefits from its proximity to the fast-flowing waters of the Himalayas, the richest resource of river power on the planet. While China has been so busy developing this resource that dam-building is now approaching its geological limits, India has neglected the sector. More than 17 gigawatts of projects have been abandoned due to bureaucratic tangles and local opposition. The country is at only about 29% of its capacity for hydropower, with a further 10% under construction. Lifting that ratio would provide terawatt-hours of electricity to India’s cities as well as controlling the floodwaters that periodically devastate rural areas.