India’s IPO Market Is Busy. It’s Also Broken

It doesn’t matter whether they listed in 2004 or 2013, or any year in between. Indian IPOs have failed miserably at generating additional returns for investors over what they would have earned passively from just owning a broad benchmark. About 77% have underperformed the NSE500 Index over a 10-year period, with average underperformance of more than 14% annually. In other words, the 100 rupees not invested in debutants could have, with very little effort, become 280 rupees.