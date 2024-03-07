India’s AI Regulators Need Scalpels, Not Hammers

There are real questions to be asked about how LLMs should be regulated, when they should be let out of the sandbox, and how best to safeguard innovation while also minimizing the chaos that AI-generated fakes could release. At the same time, bans are obviously not the way to go. If the Indian government does not want to stifle innovation and render Indians uncompetitive in a fast-changing global marketplace, it needs to be more cautious about what it says and does.