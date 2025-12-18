Cost Of Neglected Public Transport: India Has Negative Roads | The Reason Why

This explains why politicians are more visible at car launches than bus depots, because those events generate more visibility than everyday commuting improvements. The recent inauguration of Tesla's Mumbai showroom is one such example.

This bias has historical roots. The Maruti–Suzuki partnership of the early 1980s transformed India's automobile industry. Cars became symbols of progress, independence, and economic growth. Government policies gradually aligned with the industry. Automobile companies enjoy benefits such as land concessions and lower taxes, thereby indirectly promoting private car ownership.

Public transportation, in contrast, gets step-daughterly treatment with weak enforcement and poor funding. This feature is not unique to transport. In one of my previous articles, I highlighted how an impure water supply has normalised the use of RO filters and Bisleri cans and is not seen as state failure. It's the same with public transportation.

And then, one cannot blame people for buying cars. Everyone seeks convenience that they can afford. As soon as people's income rises, they don’t wait for bus services to improve. They buy cars. The ITDP’s Transport4All survey (2023) found that over 60% of users cited overcrowding, delays, and poor comfort as major problems.