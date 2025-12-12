India Has No North-South Divide In Fertility | The Reason Why

In 2023, hospitals in Chennai delivered fewer babies per woman than the entire US. This must have triggered MK Stalin, who openly encouraged families to have more children.

Leaders in the South Indian states are concerned about the trajectory of declining birth rates in these states and fear they may end up like Japan and South Korea – with an ageing population and stagnant growth.

Although we are all proud of being the youngest economy in the world, the truth is not as simple. From Hum Do, Hamare Do to the preference of a single child and now the rise of SINKs (Single Income No Kids) and DINKs (Double Income No Kids), India has travelled a long demographic journey. And no, this isn’t only a story about the South anymore.