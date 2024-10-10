India’s Food Future: Navigating Global Comparisons And Local Realities
The conversation around food safety and consumption in India is intensifying as scrutiny over packaged foods and their ingredients, particularly sugar, gains momentum.
Activists and health experts are voicing concerns, comparing Indian dietary practices and regulations to those of developed countries, but is it truly necessary for India to match its food regulations to those of other nations, or should we trust our own systems, shaped by regional diversity and cultural habits?
The Evolving Indian Diet
India’s food consumption patterns are unique and diverse. The traditional Indian diet, especially in rural areas, consists largely of whole grains, pulses, vegetables, and dairy products.
However, rapid urbanisation and lifestyle changes have led to a significant rise in the consumption of processed and packaged foods, particularly in urban India. This shift has resulted in increased exposure to food products laden with refined sugars, artificial additives, and unhealthy fats, contributing to the growing public health crisis of obesity and lifestyle diseases.
Recent studies show that while rural India still relies on a more traditional diet, urban populations, especially in higher income brackets, have seen an increased intake of processed foods, similar to dietary trends in wealthier nations.
However, there is a stark contrast in the caloric and nutritional intake between India’s rich and poor, urban and rural populations. While wealthy urban households consume almost 20% more calories than recommended, rural households often fall short of the necessary daily intake. Moreover, India’s consumption of processed foods remains high, particularly among wealthier urban groups.
Global Comparisons: Necessary Or Misleading?
When comparing India's food regulations with those of developed countries, it's important to recognise the distinct differences in cultural and regulatory contexts. Nations like the US and UK have implemented clear, front-of-pack labelling systems to inform consumers about sugar, salt, and fat content.
India, through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, has also introduced mandatory labelling requirements and is moving toward more transparent practices, including proposed front-of-pack warnings. However, enforcement challenges, especially in rural areas, remain a hurdle, and India’s diverse food habits necessitate a tailored approach.
Global comparisons offer insights, but India must prioritise regulations that suit its own unique dietary landscape. Adopting policies from developed nations without considering local consumption patterns and enforcement capacities could be impractical.
Therefore, India's regulatory evolution should balance international best practices with the need to reflect its cultural and socioeconomic realities, ensuring consumers are equipped with the right information to make informed choices.
Consumer Responsibility: How Much Is Enough?
A crucial element of this debate is the role of consumers. Should the onus be on the consumers to make informed choices about what they eat, as is the case with cigarette packaging, where health risks are clearly displayed but consumption continues?
The argument can be made that with adequate labelling and public awareness, individuals are capable of choosing healthy options. However, food habits are deeply ingrained, and the rising consumption of processed foods suggests that consumer awareness alone may not be enough to combat lifestyle diseases.
In India, a middle ground may need to be established. Regulatory bodies must ensure that food products meet basic safety and nutritional standards, but consumers should also be empowered with better education and clearer information about the foods they eat.
While India’s regulatory framework is evolving, the country still needs to strike a balance between protecting public health and respecting individual choice.
The Future Of Food In India
India’s food landscape is at a pivotal moment. As lifestyle diseases surge due to poor dietary choices, there is an increasing urgency to rethink how food is both regulated and consumed.
While insights from developed nations provide useful benchmarks, India must craft a unique regulatory approach that considers its diverse dietary habits and public health needs. FSSAI has made commendable strides in regulating food safety and labelling, yet more comprehensive efforts are required to ensure that every Indian has access to healthy food.
India's challenge lies not only in the enforcement of regulations but also in educating its consumers about making informed food choices. As processed food consumption rises, particularly in urban areas, the regulatory framework must evolve to balance public health priorities with local dietary patterns.
By doing so, India can ensure that the right to healthy, safe food becomes a reality for all its citizens without merely imitating policies from other nations.
Biplab Lenin is a partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of NDTV Profit or its editorial team.