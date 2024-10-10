India’s Food Future: Navigating Global Comparisons And Local Realities

India’s food consumption patterns are unique and diverse. The traditional Indian diet, especially in rural areas, consists largely of whole grains, pulses, vegetables, and dairy products.

However, rapid urbanisation and lifestyle changes have led to a significant rise in the consumption of processed and packaged foods, particularly in urban India. This shift has resulted in increased exposure to food products laden with refined sugars, artificial additives, and unhealthy fats, contributing to the growing public health crisis of obesity and lifestyle diseases.

Recent studies show that while rural India still relies on a more traditional diet, urban populations, especially in higher income brackets, have seen an increased intake of processed foods, similar to dietary trends in wealthier nations.

However, there is a stark contrast in the caloric and nutritional intake between India’s rich and poor, urban and rural populations. While wealthy urban households consume almost 20% more calories than recommended, rural households often fall short of the necessary daily intake. Moreover, India’s consumption of processed foods remains high, particularly among wealthier urban groups.