The Murky Uses Of India's Private Credit Funds

However, the game will not stop with the rich. Domestic institutions’ participation will increase, too, once insurance and pension firms are given more leeway to invest in alternative assets. Since that will indirectly bring the regular Indian saver to the rich person’s playground, it’s one big reason why the SEBI can’t afford to ignore the dodgy structures. A global PE sponsor buying a riskier portion of a fund would be par for the course, but a local nonbank finance company that’s not the sponsor providing a loan-loss cushion to make its balance sheet look good? Or a big international retailer using a fund to get around New Delhi’s foreign direct investment limits? The regulators are losing their patience.