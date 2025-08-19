India Comes Hard On Online Gaming, Killing Fantasy Sports, Rummy, Poker And Ludo

The government will introduce The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Parliament which, while promoting online sports, will serve as a lethal blow to around 1,700 startups — many of whom are in the real money gaming segment.

The proposed legislation will promote e-sports, and create regulatory body to perform any functions related to online games and online social games. The Bill envisages prohibiting real money gaming i.e., wherein a user makes a deposit using banking channel, in cash or any digital currency, with the expectation of monetary rewards on that deposit. And in doing so, it prevents any person to use financial channels to transfer funds by a bank or financial entity to make payment for any online money games.

The Bill also moves the monitoring of online gaming away from self-regulatory bodies to a more formal regulatory structure.

What does it mean?

Fantasy sports that are played to bet and played via real money transfers, or games like online rummy, poker or ludo that involves payment of money, will not be allowed any longer. You can play these games only if it is for free or have subscription models or in-app purchases. But that requires change in revenue and business model for the companies involved in the real money games industry.

It also means if any games have one time subscription model or have in-app purchases like in games like FIFA, BGMI, multi-player games, PubG, Candy Crush, then they will be allowed. This category comes under the social or casual gaming and revenue model includes revenue generated via online games that feature in-app advertising, in-app purchases like purchase of virtual items within the game or through subscription services.

The Bill also allows e-sports that are recognised by any sporting bodies.

This now means RMG games will have to change their revenue model to subscription or in-app advertisements for revenue generation in order to survive or else perish.

It is estimated by PwC that India is home to 45 crore gamers including 18 lakh e-sport players with the total size of the Indian gaming market estimated at Rs 33,000 crore in 2023. The gaming industry also employs over 2 lakh skilled personnel in developing the games.